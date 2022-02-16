Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 237,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after acquiring an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 708,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.