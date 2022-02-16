Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.82. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

