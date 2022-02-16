Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Primerica traded as low as $135.97 and last traded at $137.13, with a volume of 537695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.48.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.29.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.58.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

