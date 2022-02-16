StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $112.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.