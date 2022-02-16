Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $5.29 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

