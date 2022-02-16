Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) vs. Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Head to Head Comparison

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 5.25 $113.40 million $3.47 12.45 Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.50 $45.74 million $3.47 7.90

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southside Bancshares and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $39.91, indicating a potential downside of 7.59%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.74% 12.87% 1.60% Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.21% 1.37%

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Summit Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

