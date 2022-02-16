Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $86.82.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

