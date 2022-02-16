Head to Head Survey: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 220.31%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 164.98%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.79% -5.50% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 125.04 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -3.20

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

