Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.17 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

NYSE:LH opened at $264.62 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day moving average of $289.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

