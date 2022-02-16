InterDigital (IDCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InterDigital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 26.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

