InterDigital (IDCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IDCC stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.
