Genuine Parts (GPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

