Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CURO Group Holdings Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CURO Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $579.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.