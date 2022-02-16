Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

MGM opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

