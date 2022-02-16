Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Earnings History for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

