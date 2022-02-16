Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

