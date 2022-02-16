StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.06 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

