Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.
Shares of FRT stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.87 and a twelve month high of $140.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
