Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRT. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.87 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

