Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Raised to GBX 940 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TATE. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 935 ($12.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 755.60 ($10.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 691.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 692.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.11).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

