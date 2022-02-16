PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Price Target Cut to GBX 237

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.06) to GBX 237 ($3.21) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.76) on Monday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.78). The stock has a market cap of £874.60 million and a P/E ratio of -51.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($27,198.92).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

