Traders Purchase Large Volume of Virgin Galactic Call Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 328,605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 345% compared to the average daily volume of 73,910 call options.
Several research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
