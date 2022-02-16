Traders Purchase Large Volume of Virgin Galactic Call Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 328,605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 345% compared to the average daily volume of 73,910 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

