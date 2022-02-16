Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 78,485 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 614% compared to the typical volume of 10,995 put options.
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.64.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
