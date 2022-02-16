Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 78,485 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 614% compared to the typical volume of 10,995 put options.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

