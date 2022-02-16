First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,021,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CIBR stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

