Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.92) to GBX 630 ($8.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.28).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 539.40 ($7.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 535.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 521.10. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 72.89. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 454.10 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.63).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

