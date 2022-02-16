Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) target price on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,516 ($47.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £47.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,019.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

