Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($43.30) target price on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,516 ($47.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £47.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,019.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

