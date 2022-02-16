Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.81) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($24.76) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.22).

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,740 ($23.55) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,634.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,716.44. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

