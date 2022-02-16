Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 406 ($5.49) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 343 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.58).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 278.40 ($3.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £16.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 248.95 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.05.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,286.12). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,096.21). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.