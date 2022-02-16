Contrasting Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) & Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paladin Energy and Sampo Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 2 2 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paladin Energy and Sampo Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $2.98 million 354.91 -$43.98 million N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $11.15 billion 2.52 $42.26 million $0.78 32.46

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 15.52% 3.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Paladin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The Australia segment includes the its sales and marketing, treasury, corporate, and administration, and also includes revenue from stock purchased to fulfil a sales order. Its holds interest in Langer Heinrich, Kayelekera, Michelin, Mount Isa, and Manyingee projects. The company was founded by John Borshoff on September 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.