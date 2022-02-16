Financial Survey: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 6 15 0 2.71 TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $128.90, indicating a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.32 $958.00 million $1.93 50.30 TeraWulf $13.43 million 1.87 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) -57.72

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 8.23% 11.01% 4.77% TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats TeraWulf on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

