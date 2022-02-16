Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. 591,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50. Celanese has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

