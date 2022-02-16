LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LivaNova by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LivaNova by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.