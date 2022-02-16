LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.
About LivaNova
LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.
