HollyFrontier (HFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HFC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.