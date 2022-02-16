Portland General Electric (POR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

