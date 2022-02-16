Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:BOH opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

