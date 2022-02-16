Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.50

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.82.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.61 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.98 and a 12 month high of C$55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.73.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

