Raymond James Lowers Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.33% from the stock’s previous close.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.85.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

