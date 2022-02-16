Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.55.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$19.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.52 and a twelve month high of C$20.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Insiders bought 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 over the last three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

