Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

NYSE JPM opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $457.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,533,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

