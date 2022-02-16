Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

MG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.22.

TSE MG opened at C$101.40 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of C$93.24 and a one year high of C$126.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

