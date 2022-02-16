GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

