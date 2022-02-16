Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Increased by Analyst

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,431 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $450,072.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,890. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

