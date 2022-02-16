Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II’s Quiet Period To End on February 23rd (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

