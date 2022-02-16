Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €323.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €323.00 ($367.05) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €297.18 ($337.71).

Shares of LIN opened at €265.85 ($302.10) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.68. Linde has a 12-month low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a 12-month high of €309.35 ($351.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €288.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €276.16.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

