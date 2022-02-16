Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

