Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

