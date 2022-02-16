Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.83) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 850 ($11.50) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.21) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.06) to GBX 920 ($12.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 907 ($12.27).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 760.50 ($10.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -11.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 822 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 855.02. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 713.50 ($9.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($13.25).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

