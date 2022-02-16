Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 150,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,772,393 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $29.58.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

