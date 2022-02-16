Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.02. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 5,405 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $876.80 million, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 960.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,535 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 177,860 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

