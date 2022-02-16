Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 375307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,411,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after acquiring an additional 940,227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,533,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

