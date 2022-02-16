Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $23.00. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 17,766 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,514,275. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

