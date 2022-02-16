ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 39.1% in January

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $995,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTX stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

