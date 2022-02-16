Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AKU opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. Akumin has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.10.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares downgraded Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akumin by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.